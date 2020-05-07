Moscow Residents Will Be Required To Wear Masks, Gloves In Public

Latest
MOSCOW, RUSSIA MAY 7, 2020: A Yandex Food rider with a food order crosses Bolshoy Kamenny Bridge amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the Russian President has announced extending a paid period off work until May 11 ... MOSCOW, RUSSIA MAY 7, 2020: A Yandex Food rider with a food order crosses Bolshoy Kamenny Bridge amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the Russian President has announced extending a paid period off work until May 11 nationwide to counter the spread of the COVID-19 infection. Alexander Shcherbak/TASS (Photo by Alexander ShcherbakTASS via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By Associated Press
|
May 7, 2020 9:32 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

MOSCOW — Moscow residents will be required to wear masks and gloves when using public transit and visiting public spaces starting Tuesday because of the coronavirus.

The announcement by Mayor Sergei Sobyanin comes after the decision to reopen industrial plants and construction sites in the capital on that same day.

“Allowing more people to work, we understand that it will increase passenger traffic on the transport, increase the number of people who come in contact with each other, and it somehow needs to be compensated for,” Sobyanin said Thursday in an interview on the state-run Rossia 24 TV channel.

He added that as many as 2.5% of Moscow’s 12.7 million population — some 300,000 people — may be infected with the coronavirus.

Moscow has so far registered almost 93,000 confirmed cases of the virus — more than half of the country’s total of 177,000 reported infections.

