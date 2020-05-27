Moscow Easing Some COVID Lockdown Measures On June 1

Latest
February 7, 2018
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin during their meeting via teleconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputn... Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin during their meeting via teleconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) MORE LESS
By Associated Press
|
May 27, 2020 11:48 a.m.

MOSCOW — Moscow’s mayor announced easing lockdown restrictions in the city on June 1, сiting the slowing of the coronavirus outbreak in Russia’s capital.

Speaking at a teleconference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin says people can take walks at designated times after remaining under a stay-at-home order since March 31. He also announced plans to reopen non-food stores and services such as laundries, dry cleaners, and repair shops.

Moscow, with a total of 171,443 confirmed coronavirus cases, accounts for a little less than half of Russia’s caseload of 370,000. It’s about 55% of the country’s virus death toll.

Sobyanin says the number of new infections in the city and hospitalizations, has been going down in the past two weeks. On Wednesday, Moscow health officials announced 2,140 new cases, which is more than two times lower than two weeks ago.

Russia’s coronavirus statistics have raised multiple questions among experts, who suggest the numbers may be higher.

Russian authorities dispute that, hailing the effectiveness of the country’s lockdown measures.

