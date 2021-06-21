Morning Memo: Were Dem Lawmakers Swept Up In Trump DOJ Leak Probes Incidentally?

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

Getting To The Bottom Of The Trump DOJ’s Subpoenas

The Trump DOJ’s subpoenas to Apple that ensnared House Intelligence Committee Democrats Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) were part of a leak investigation into a senior aide on the committee, not the congressmen, according to CNN.

The DOJ reportedly may not have known the records they were seeking out would have included data of those lawmakers when the department first reached out to Apple. Same goes for the DOJ’s similarly controversial subpoenas for ex-White House counsel Don McGahn’s data, CNN reports.

Must Read

“‘All the water’s bad’: In McDowell County, you have to get creative to find safe drinking water” – NBC News

Behind Closed Doors

Fox News Tucker Carlson is a treasured source for some D.C. journalists, according to Ben Smith, who paints an unflattering portrait of professional grubbiness.

A particularly telling excerpt: “Mr. Carlson’s comfortable place inside Washington media, many of the reporters who cover him say, has taken the edge off some of the coverage. It has also served as a kind of insurance policy, they say, protecting him from the marginalization that ended the Fox career of his predecessor, Glenn Beck, who also drew a huge audience with shadowy theories of elite conspiracy.”

On Pride

The car crash at a Fort Lauderdale pride parade attended by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) that led to one death was a “tragic accident,” according to local authorities.

Analysis: “Why Police Aren’t Welcome at Pride” – Teen Vogue

The Men Get To Stay In Office

Former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA), who resigned in 2019 after her ex-husband allegedly leaked nude photos of her and it was revealed she had had sexual relationship with a campaign staffer, is eyeing a bid to return to Congress.

“Politically survivable:” In an interview with Axios, Hill signaled regret over her resignation and pointed to how embattled male politicians like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) have refused to step down.

Y’all Queda

Ammon Bundy, the ringleader of the 2016 armed standoff on Oregon’s federal land, has officially launched his bid for governor in Idaho.

Good luck with that. He’s been banned from the Idaho Statehouse after refusing to leave the building in protest of COVID-19 lockdown measures.

The Idaho state GOP doesn’t want to touch him either. Party chairman Tom Luna declared earlier this month that the committee does “not support his antics or his chaotic political theater” and “will not support his antics or his chaotic political theater.”

Happening Tomorrow:

New York City’s highly anticipated mayoral election is Tuesday. Early voting ended on Sunday. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET.

Turnout wasn’t great during early voting. Only 191,197 New Yorkers participated, per NY1 News, compared to the more than 1.1 million who voted in early voting during the presidential election.

More Russia Sanctions Over Navalny Poisoning

The U.S. is gearing up to slap more sanctions on Russia in response to the poisoning of Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s top political opponent, Aleksei Navalny.

You May Have Missed:

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who had initially vowed to object to making Juneteenth a federal holiday before ditching his plans knowing the bill would pass regardless, was “drowned out by a chorus of boos” at a Juneteenth celebration event in Milwaukee.

“Members of a growing crowd swore at him and said, ‘We don’t want you here,'” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Trump Wishes You A Happy Father’s Day (?)

The ex-president put out a decidedly bizarre statement in celebration of dads everywhere yesterday.

“Happy Father’s Day to all, including the Radical Left, RINOs, and other Losers of the world. Hopefully, eventually, everyone will come together!” the ex-president said through his Save America PAC.

Still, nothing will ever beat this masterpiece:

