Morning Memo: Trump DOJ Targeted Dem Lawmakers In Secret Leak Probes

Here are the stories that caught our attention.
Today’s Big Scoop
Trump’s Justice Department secretly seized the Apple data records of House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) in the administration’s hunt for leaks, according to a bombshell report by the New York Times, later confirmed by other outlets.
- The seizure included data of the members’ families, too, including a minor.
- Schiff is calling on Attorney General Merrick Garland and the DOJ’s inspector general to investigate the jaw-dropping subpoenas.
- What Schiff said: “The politicization of the Department and the attacks on the rule of law are among the most dangerous assaults on our democracy carried out by the former President.”
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) backed her colleague’s demand for an investigation into the “harrowing” reports. “Transparency is essential,” she said.
- Yep, that about sums it up:
I’m just a novelist but the DOJ seems like broken roomba stuck trying to clean the wrong corner of the house.
— Alexander Chee (@alexanderchee) June 11, 2021
Must Read
“Trump-inspired death threats are terrorizing election workers” – Reuters
‘Operation Hall Pass’ Fail
The Oregon House expelled a Republican lawmaker who let far-right armed protesters into the state Capitol building during a special session in December.
The Next Act In Infrastructure Theater
A bipartisan group of 10 senators, which includes Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), say they’ve reached a deal on infrastructure spending that wouldn’t include any tax increases.
- The White House says “questions need to be addressed.”
- Congressional leaders have not yet weighed in on the group’s proposal.
Bipartisanship LOL
“Republicans in the States Are Proving Joe Manchin Wrong” – The Atlantic
Please Love Me, Mr. Trump, Sir
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) vowed on Thursday to build a wall on the southern border in his state, the Texas Tribune reports.
Biden In Europe
- After meeting with Biden on Thursday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the BBC that the U.K. and the U.S. have an “indestructible relationship” that has “endured for a very long time.”
- Biden will be meeting with G-7 leaders today.
Truly Terrifying
“After her arrest, she found her explicit photos sent to a strange number. A state trooper answered the line.” – The Washington Post
You’re Almost There
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) wants to provide automatic student loan deferments-but only for “survivors of terrorist attacks.”
In Case You Missed It
CNN analyst Jeffrey Toobin, who got fired from the New Yorker in November for whipping his Toobout during a Zoom work call, made a comeback on Thursday on the network after months of exile. “Nothing is really in my defense,” he told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, adding that the incident was “deeply moronic and indefensible.”
—@AlisynCamerota: “You were caught masturbating on camera … to quote Jay Leno, ‘What the hell were you thinking?'” @JeffreyToobin says he “wasn’t thinking” and apologizes to his family, those on Zoom call, and CNN colleagues. He says he's working to be a better person. pic.twitter.com/XjH0B3qpMA
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 10, 2021
- Oh, to be a white man: An anonymous CNN executive told the Washington Post: “I don’t think that one terrible mistake should define a person or ruin their employment opportunities for life.”
Fox News Having A Normal One
Tucker and guest discuss how tragic and unnatural it is that AOC hasn't had a baby. pic.twitter.com/2DBSVx4whm
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) June 11, 2021
Galaxy Brain
Biden is a “liberal progressive socialist Marxist,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) declared on Hannity Thursday night.
What did you think of Morning Memo? Let us know.