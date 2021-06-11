Latest
7 mins ago ago
Oregon State Rep Who Opened Capitol Door To Mob Expelled From House By Colleagues
43 mins ago ago
Trump’s Name Could Finally Be Stripped From A NY State Park
2 hours ago ago
Schiff Calls For Inquiry After Report That Trump DOJ Seized Records On Dem Lawmakers

Morning Memo: Trump DOJ Targeted Dem Lawmakers In Secret Leak Probes

By
|
June 11, 2021 9:40 a.m.

Here are the stories that caught our attention.

Today’s Big Scoop

Trump’s Justice Department secretly seized the Apple data records of House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) in the administration’s hunt for leaks, according to a bombshell report by the New York Times, later confirmed by other outlets.

  • The seizure included data of the members’ families, too, including a minor.
  • Schiff is calling on Attorney General Merrick Garland and the DOJ’s inspector general to investigate the jaw-dropping subpoenas.
    • What Schiff said: “The politicization of the Department and the attacks on the rule of law are among the most dangerous assaults on our democracy carried out by the former President.”
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) backed her colleague’s demand for an investigation into the “harrowing” reports. “Transparency is essential,” she said.
  • Yep, that about sums it up:

Must Read

“Trump-inspired death threats are terrorizing election workers” – Reuters

‘Operation Hall Pass’ Fail

The Oregon House expelled a Republican lawmaker who let far-right armed protesters into the state Capitol building during a special session in December.

The Next Act In Infrastructure Theater

A bipartisan group of 10 senators, which includes Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), say they’ve reached a deal on infrastructure spending that wouldn’t include any tax increases.

  • The White House says “questions need to be addressed.”
  • Congressional leaders have not yet weighed in on the group’s proposal.

Bipartisanship LOL

“Republicans in the States Are Proving Joe Manchin Wrong” – The Atlantic

Please Love Me, Mr. Trump, Sir

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) vowed on Thursday to build a wall on the southern border in his state, the Texas Tribune reports.

Biden In Europe

  • After meeting with Biden on Thursday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the BBC that the U.K. and the U.S. have an “indestructible relationship” that has “endured for a very long time.”
  • Biden will be meeting with G-7 leaders today.

Truly Terrifying

“After her arrest, she found her explicit photos sent to a strange number. A state trooper answered the line.” – The Washington Post

You’re Almost There

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) wants to provide automatic student loan deferments-but only for “survivors of terrorist attacks.”

In Case You Missed It

CNN analyst Jeffrey Toobin, who got fired from the New Yorker in November for whipping his Toobout during a Zoom work call, made a comeback on Thursday on the network after months of exile. “Nothing is really in my defense,” he told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, adding that the incident was “deeply moronic and indefensible.”

  • Oh, to be a white man: An anonymous CNN executive told the Washington Post: “I don’t think that one terrible mistake should define a person or ruin their employment opportunities for life.”

Fox News Having A Normal One

Galaxy Brain

Biden is a “liberal progressive socialist Marxist,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) declared on Hannity Thursday night.

What did you think of Morning Memo? Let us know.

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: