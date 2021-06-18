Latest
Morning Memo: Sorry, Suckas, Obamacare Isn’t Going Anywhere

By
|
June 18, 2021 9:35 a.m.

A lot of things have happened. Here are some of them.

The Death Blow To The GOP’s Anti-Obamacare Crusade

House Republican leadership is indicating that they’ve given up their war against Obamacare after the Supreme Court killed Texas’ challenge to it yesterday.

  • House GOP leadership released a statement predictably complaining about  Obamacare but notably didn’t say anything about another attempt to kill the law.

Obama cheered SCOTUS’ decision. “This ruling reaffirms what we have long known to be true: the Affordable Care Act is here to stay,” he tweeted.

“Obamacare Is Here to Stay. Brace for New Health Care Battles.” – The New York Times

Happy Juneteenth!

Biden signed legislation officially making Juneteenth, the anniversary of Major General Gordon Granger’s announcement in Galveston, Texas of the end of slavery on June 19, 1865, a U.S. national holiday.

  • Now federal agencies are scrambling to shut down today after being told at essentially the last minute that they’re taking the day off (though who’s complaining?)
  • TPM is closing shop early today. Have a good unexpected long weekend!

Bet you didn’t know that Trump “made Juneteenth very famous.”

  • Trump reportedly complained privately to a confidant last year “I’ve done all this stuff for the Blacks—it’s always Jared telling me to do this, and they all fucking hate me, and none of them are going to vote for me,” according to a new book by the Wall Street Journal’s Michael C. Bender.

By the way, those Very Concerned Parents whom Fox keeps trotting out to clutch their pearls over critical race theory? It turns out nearly a dozen of them are actually GOP operatives, MediaMatters found.

Jan. 6 Lives On

In case you missed it, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) gave this extremely normal take on the 2nd Amendment:

  • And remember that he’s, uh, not actually the first Republican to vaguely endorse a potential armed uprising!

F*ck Around And Find Out

The lawyers in Michigan who tried to help Trump steal the election are in danger of being sanctioned by a federal judge.

‘Hugging And Kissing The Police’

Key Analysis

“Joe Manchin reaches out to Republicans, and they slap him in the face” – The Washington Post

Is This Really Happening?

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) is demanding that Biden take a cognitive test, telling POTUS in a letter that “your mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent over the past eighteen months.”

  • His letter is signed by 13 other Republican lawmakers.
  • Jackson, who served as Trump’s White House physician in 2018, went on Fox News last night after sending the letter to gush over the ex-president’s big, beautiful brain that contains no brainworms whatsoever.

What’s Cookin’

“Climate Change Batters the West Before Summer Even Begins” – The New York Times

Bienvenidos, Willkommen, Tervetuloa!

The E.U. has opened its borders to vaccinated American tourists.

This Happened Somehow

A tech company had a fake spokesperson for years.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
