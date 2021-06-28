Latest
Some GOPers Calmed Down After Biden Cleared Up Their Faux Infrastructure Brouhaha
UNITED STATES - JUNE 10: Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., talks with reporters after a vote in the Capitol on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
18 hours ago ago
Manchin Pushes Back At Dems Who Accuse Him Of Unfairly Drawing ‘Red Lines’
20 hours ago ago
Barr Knew Election Fraud Claims Were ‘Bullshit’ But Wanted To Appease Trump

Morning Memo: Prosecutors Put The Squeeze On The Trump Organization

By
|
June 28, 2021 7:41 a.m.

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

The Trump Organization Stares Down The Barrel Of Potential Criminal Charges

Manhattan prosecutors have told lawyers for the Trump Organization that they have until this afternoon to argue why ex-President Donald Trump’s company should not get slapped with criminal charges, according to the New York Times and the Washington Post.

  • The prosecutors with DA Cyrus Vance Jr.’s office met with the Trump Organization lawyers on Thursday.
  • Charges could be imminent. If the case were to move forward, charges could come as soon as next week.
  • It’s not clear whether Trump as an individual will face charges. He’s been calling the whole investigation a “witch hunt.”
  • Remember: Vance gathered a grand jury in his investigation into the company earlier this year.

Biden Tries To Dry Republicans’ Fake Tears

In wake of GOP senators disingenuously kicking up a fuss over Biden refusing to sign the bipartisan infrastructure bill without a reconciliation bill (something they knew well in advance was going to happen), the President made it clear on Saturday that he was still sticking to the bipartisan plan and would work to ensure its passage “with vigor.”

  • That seemed to mollify at least a few Republican senators involved in the bipartisan negotiations. Sens. Rob Portman (R-OH), Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) indicated on Sunday that they were still on board with getting the legislation done after Biden made his announcement.
  • Cassidy claims Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) could be swayed on the bill, but uh, let’s take that one with a grain of salt given how the GOP leader vowed from the beginning to put “100 percent” of his energy toward “stopping” Biden’s agenda.

Pride In Action

A high school valedictorian had his mic and prepared remarks taken away during his graduation speech when he brought up his queer identity, so he recited the speech from memory.

Key Analysis

Some signs that gutting unemployment benefits in the theory that people would be forced to go back to work….doesn’t actually work and people still refuse to work for exploitative jobs anymore!

  • But at the same time, the Wall Street Journal reports that some of the states that have cut the benefits have also seen a drop in unemployment.

Biden Administration Continues The Forever Wars

The U.S. carried out airstrikes in Iraq and Syria this weekend on “facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups” to target Americans in Iraq, according to Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby.

The Climate Change Threat

The intense heat wave in the Pacific Northwest this weekend caused several cities to hit all-time record highs.

Seattle set an all-time high:

Portland reached a jaw-dropping 112 degrees yesterday. The previous all-time high record was 108 degrees the day before, the National Weather Service reports:

Canada recorded its all-time high in British Columbia:

Death Toll Rises In Miami Condo Tower Collapse

At least nine people have been confirmed dead in the devastating collapse of a beach condo near Miami Beach, Florida. More than 150 people remain missing, according to local authorities.

Trump Is Big Mad At Barr

The ex-president is furious with former Attorney General Bill Barr, who admitted to ABC News reporter Jon Karl that he knew Trump’s false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election were “just bullshit.”

  • In response, Trump thoroughly raked “RINO” (Republican In Name Only) Barr over the coals in a lengthy statement late last night. “He came in with a semi-bang and went out with a whimper,” the former president ranted, adding that Barr “was a disappointment in every sense of the word.”
  • Trump was also incensed by Barr disclosing that then-Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had urged the attorney general to publicly push back against Trump’s lies about election fraud. The ex-president called McConnell “another beauty” and a “spineless” RINO.

What did you think of Morning Memo? Let us know.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
