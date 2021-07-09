Latest
Morning Memo: PA GOPer’s Fake Election Audit Is A ‘Disgrace To Democracy,’ Dem Governor Says

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 21: Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaks before former President Barack Obama during a campaign rally for statewide Democratic candidates on September 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Midterm election day is November 6th. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
By
|
July 9, 2021 7:45 a.m.

Morning Memo

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

Democracy Loses

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) is furious over state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R) taking a leaf out of Arizona Republicans’ playbook by initiating a phony “forensic investigation” of the 2020 election results in several Pennsylvania counties.

  • Wolf tweeted: “Six months after he was at the U.S. Capitol insurrection, one of our lawmakers is attempting to launch a sham election audit in PA. This is a disgrace to democracy — not to mention a profound waste of time and taxpayer money. I won’t stand for it.”

Slowly Picking Up The Pieces Of Jan. 6

The 8-foot-tall metal fence surrounding Capitol grounds will start being taken down today.

Protect And Serve

Two Seattle police officers who were at the Capitol insurrection broke the law and ought to be fired, the police department’s watchdogs found after finishing its investigation.

 

Must-Read

  • “Unvaccinated hospitalized patients say they regret not getting the shot” – NBC News

Fox Gonna Fox

Facts Don’t Care About Your Feelings

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D) office mocked Trump as a “twice-impeached Florida retiree” in its statement on the ex-president defending the violent mob of his supporters who attacked the Capitol.

PSA Of The Day

Morning Memo will be updated. Check back.

Are there things that are happening that you want to see in tomorrow’s Morning Memo? Send us the things.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
