Morning Memo: PA GOPer’s Fake Election Audit Is A ‘Disgrace To Democracy,’ Dem Governor Says

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

Democracy Loses

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) is furious over state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R) taking a leaf out of Arizona Republicans’ playbook by initiating a phony “forensic investigation” of the 2020 election results in several Pennsylvania counties.

Wolf tweeted: “Six months after he was at the U.S. Capitol insurrection, one of our lawmakers is attempting to launch a sham election audit in PA. This is a disgrace to democracy — not to mention a profound waste of time and taxpayer money. I won’t stand for it.”

Slowly Picking Up The Pieces Of Jan. 6

The 8-foot-tall metal fence surrounding Capitol grounds will start being taken down today.

Protect And Serve

Two Seattle police officers who were at the Capitol insurrection broke the law and ought to be fired, the police department’s watchdogs found after finishing its investigation.

Must-Read

“Unvaccinated hospitalized patients say they regret not getting the shot” – NBC News

Fox Gonna Fox

Tucker Carlson calls @kenklippenstein "some stooge at the Intercept, some joke billionaire-funded website" because Ken knows how to file a good FOIA request and his producer doesn't. pic.twitter.com/syen0JjrjA — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 9, 2021

Facts Don’t Care About Your Feelings

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D) office mocked Trump as a “twice-impeached Florida retiree” in its statement on the ex-president defending the violent mob of his supporters who attacked the Capitol.

PSA Of The Day

If you tweet sarcasm at us, but make a typo, so you delete the original tweet and follow up with a second tweet that has perfect grammar, just know we deeply respect that effort. Also, check your smoke alarm batteries. — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) July 8, 2021

