Roy Moore Brushes Off Trump Urging Him Not To Run: ‘Everybody Knows I Can Win’

Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore concedes defeat against his Democratic opponent Doug Jones at his election night party in the RSA Activity Center on December 12, 2017 in Montgomery, Alabama. Mr. Moore lost the special election to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America
By
May 29, 2019 3:28 pm

Former Alabama Judge Roy Moore wasn’t moved by President Trump’s urging that he not run for senate in Alabama (again).

In an interview with the Associated Press, Moore said he has not yet made a decision about whether he will run against his former opponent Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in 2020 — though he has made strong indications on Twitter and in press interviews that he plans to run — and shrugged off Trump’s Wednesday morning remarks.

“I think the president is coming under pressure from people in Washington, scared that I will run for the Senate, scared I will win and know I can win,” Moore told the AP. “Everybody knows I can win and that’s what’s worrying in Washington.”

Moore also told the AP he will announce his decision in June, which The Hill was first to report on Tuesday.

Trump tweeted on Wednesday about the “devastating” consequences that the state of Alabama might face if a Democrat won the election again in 2020 and said flatly: “Roy Moore cannot win.”

Moore fell to Jones in the special election for former Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ old senate seat in 2017. Trump endorsed Moore in that election, despite several women who came forward during the election alleging Moore had made sexual advances toward them when they were in their teens and he was in his 30s.

