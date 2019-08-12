After Falling Out With Trump, The Mooch Suggests Another GOPer Run In 2020

Former short-lived White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci found himself outside of President Trump’s good graces over the weekend.

On Sunday, the “Mooch” told Axios that Trump may need to be replaced at the top of the 2020 Republican ticket if he doesn’t start toning down his rhetoric.

“A couple more weeks like this and ‘country over party’ is going to require the Republicans to replace the top of the ticket in 2020,” he told Axios’ Jonathan Swan on Sunday, adding if Trump “doesn’t reform his behavior, it will not just be me, but many others will be considering helping to find a replacement in 2020.”

Scaramucci cited Trump’s round of attacks on congresswomen of color in recent weeks, suggesting it “divide(s) the country.”

“Right now, it’s an unspeakable thing. But if he keeps it up, it will no longer be unspeakable,” he said. “The minute they start speaking of it, it will circulate and be socialized. We can’t afford a full nuclear contamination site post 2020.”

In response to Scaramucci’s remarks, the White House said it sounded like Mooch’s “feelings are hurt.”

During an interview on CNN Monday, Scaramucci doubled down on his break with Trump, saying it should be “obvious” that he no longer actively supports the President and suggesting it’s time to “consider a change at the top of the ticket.”

The pair had been feuding since before Sunday, with Trump warning Scaramucci to remember where he came from.