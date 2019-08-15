Latest
Man Pleads Not Guilty To Body Slamming Boy During National Anthem

By
August 15, 2019 12:32 pm
Curt Brockway, a Montana man who on August 3 allegedly body slammed a boy into the ground for not removing his hat during the national anthem, pleaded not guilty Wednesday during a short hearing.

According to CNN, Judge John Larson reinstated his probation from a previous conviction, which entails wearing a GPS monitor. Brockway is due back in court on October 23.

Brockway’s lawyer said that his client thought he was acting on President Donald Trump’s orders and that he considers himself to be very patriotic.

“His commander in chief is telling people that if they kneel, they should be fired, or if they burn a flag, they should be punished,” attorney Lance Jasper said. “He certainly didn’t understand it was a crime.”

Brockway allegedly has severe brain damage from a car accident.

At a fairgrounds in Superior, Montana, Brockway allegedly asked the boy to remove his hat during the anthem. The boy responded saying “fuck you,” prompting Brockway to slam him to the ground so hard that he fractured the boy’s skull.

