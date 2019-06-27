The 4 Kookiest Marianne Williamson Moments From The Debate

On the second day of the marathon two-part Democratic presidential debate, we needed a few moments of levity.

And the eccentric self-help book author Marianne Williamson certainly obliged.

Amid the jabs at President Trump, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, and the debates on health care, the economy and climate change, Williamson managed to mention the moon landing and New Zealand. On night two, we were ever so grateful.

Enjoy the best moments below:

Health care comments invite stares

When Marianne Williamson questioned “why so many Americans have unnecessary chronic illnesses, so many more compared to other countries,” the other candidates’ looked on perplexed, particularly Biden.

Watch the candidates stare as Marianne Williamson talks about health care pic.twitter.com/hGzjOUhUAy — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) June 28, 2019

A pivot to the moon!

When Rep. Eric Swalwell chided Biden for his age during a discussion on climate change, Williamson jumped in and somehow managed to bring up the moon.

“Just because you have a younger body does not mean you don’t have old ideas,” before delving into John F. Kennedy’s plan to put a man on the moon during an age of greater “imagination.”

Marianne Williamson pivots to … the moon landing pic.twitter.com/qBqh04524J — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) June 28, 2019

A very important call to New Zealand

When the candidates were asked to name the one issue they would tackle first as president, Williamson said her first move would be to call New Zealand.

“My first call is to the prime minister of New Zealand, who said that her goal is to make New Zealand the place where it’s the best place in the world for a child to grow up. And I will tell her, ‘Girlfriend, you are so wrong.’ Because the United States of America is going to be the best place in the world for a child to grow up,” Williamson said.

Marianne Williamson's first order of business as president would be to call the Prime Minister Of New Zealand pic.twitter.com/dJHX574o8c — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) June 28, 2019

Meeting Trump in a field with love

During her closing statement, Williamson spoke to Trump directly and told him that she will meet him “on that field” and defeat him with “love.”

“So Mr. President, if you’re listening, I want you to hear me please: You have harnessed fear for political purposes, and only love can cast that out. So I, sir, I have a feeling you know what you’re doing. I’m going to harness love for political purposes. I will meet you on that field, and sir, love will win,” she said.