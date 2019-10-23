Watch: GOP Rep. Yells At CNN Reporter When Asked About Bill Taylor’s Testimony

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) erupted on Wednesday morning when CNN reporter Manu Raju tried to talk to him about acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor’s bombshell testimony in the House impeachment investigation.

Raju told CNN anchor Kate Balduan about his encounter with Brooks after the GOP congressman and dozens of other House conservatives had barged into a House Foreign Intelligence Committee hearing in a dramatic stunt to disrupt a testimony from Laura Cooper, a top Pentagon official.

When Raju tried to discuss Taylor’s opening statement with Brooks in the hall, the agitated Alabama lawmaker insisted that the statement “doesn’t make any difference.”

The CNN reporter responded, “Let me finish what I’m saying, let me finish my question–”

“You should not be relying on it!” Brooks yelled, going off about the processes in “the court of law.”

“I’m asking about the substance of what he said. He said–” Raju said before Brooks cut him off again.

“That doesn’t make any difference!” the Republican shouted. “We don’t know whether what he said is true or not because of the sham process that’s being used.”

The footage of the turbulent exchange was bookended with a long side-eye from Raju.

“…So it went on like that for some time,” he finally said.

Watch Brooks below: