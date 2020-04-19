Latest
58 mins ago
Birx’s Message To Protesters: ‘They Need To Really Follow’ Local Guidelines
2 hours ago
Pence Deflects When Pressed On Trump’s ‘LIBERATE’ Tweets Defending Protesters
3 hours ago
Pelosi Says Trump’s Support Of Stay-At-Home Order Protesters Is A ‘Distraction’

Mnuchin: ‘Terrific Symbol’ Of Trump’s Name On Stimulus Checks Was My Idea

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: (L-R) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin looks on during a briefing about the coronavirus outbreak in the press briefing room at the White House on Marc... WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: (L-R) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin looks on during a briefing about the coronavirus outbreak in the press briefing room at the White House on March 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration is considering an $850 billion stimulus package to counter the economic fallout as the coronavirus spreads. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 19, 2020 9:58 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin predicted that there will be a “big rebound” as the country “gets comfortable” reopening the economy, during an interview on CNN Sunday morning.

When asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper about how he told lawmakers last month that the unemployment rate could theoretically climb as high as 20%, Mnuchin said “hopefully we won’t be there” and that the reopening of the economy would involve getting more money out to the Paycheck Protection Program, more people hired back to work and more progress on testing.

Pressed about President Trump’s name appearing in the memo line of stimulus checks for $1,200, Mnuchin claimed that it was his idea.

“The President could have been authorized to sign the checks — that would have slowed things down,” Mnuchin said. “We didn’t want to do that. We did put the President’s name on the check — that was my idea. He is the President and I think it’s a terrific symbol to the American public.”

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: