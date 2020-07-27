Latest
38 mins ago
READ: Trump Files New Complaint In Bid To Delay NY Criminal Probe
1 hour ago
DC National Guard Whistleblower Details Tear Gas Op For Trump Photo Shoot
NEW ORLEANS, LA - MAY 30: speaks during the final day of the 2014 Republican Leadership Conference on May 31, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Some of the biggest names in the Republican Party made appearances at the 2014 Republican Leadership Conference, which hosts 1,500 delegates from across the country through May 31. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
3 hours ago
Herman Cain Remains Hospitalized For COVID-19 Weeks After Infection

Baseball’s Curtailed Season Looks Like It Could Strike Out After Team’s COVID-19 Outbreak

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 17: A detailed view of the new Marlins logo at Marlins Park on April 17, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
By
|
July 27, 2020 12:27 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Yet another curveball has been thrown into 2020’s already truncated baseball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Major League Baseball is reportedly holding an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss plans for the rest of the shortened 2020 season, following the postponement of the Miami Marlins’ home opener after more than a dozen members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

According to ESPN on Monday, in addition to the Marlins’ home opener against the Baltimore Orioles being called off, the Philadelphia Phillies’ home game against the New York Yankees has been canceled as well.

ESPN reported that shortly after the Marlins completed a series in Philadelphia, seven more players and two coaches with the Marlins tested positive for the coronavirus. The outbreak has reportedly spread throughout the Marlins’ clubhouse, bringing total coronavirus cases to at least 13.

In a statement on Monday, the MLB said that members of the Marlins’ who were on the road are self-quarantining as they await results from COVID-19 testing. The league also said that it’s coordinating with the MLB Players Association; the Marlins; the Orioles; the Marlins’ weekend opponent, the Phillies; and Club medical staffs as it works to “provide updates as appropriate.”

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter also acknowledged in a statement on Monday that the team is focused on the health of players and staff as it navigates “unchartered waters.” Jeter added that postponing the team’s home opener was “the correct decision to ensure we take a collective pause and try to properly grasp the totality of this situation.”

News of the Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak comes amid Florida becoming a hot spot. On Monday, Florida’s Department of Health reported 8,892 new coronavirus cases in a single day. Florida currently has 432,747 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30