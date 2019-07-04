McConnell Intensifies Petty Nike Feud, Posts Betsy Ross Flag With July 4 Tweet

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can’t let his beef with a private shoe company go — even on America’s birthday.

In a Fourth of July tweet, the head of the Republican Party tweeted a photo of the Betsy Ross American flag along with his “Happy Fourth of July!” message.

Happy Fourth of July! pic.twitter.com/Z6dt3VPzfx — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) July 4, 2019

It’s just McConnell’s latest attempt to weigh in on the controversy that’s triggered conservative outrage this week. On Tuesday, McConnell pledged he would “make the first order” if Nike agreed to bring back its shoe design that included the Betsy Ross flag.

Nike opted to pull the sneaker design after former NFL player Colin Kaepernick spoke out about the use of the flag, which is reminiscent of the era of slavery in the U.S. The NAACP also publicly opposed the design, citing that the flag is regularly appropriated by white nationalist groups to protest diversity in America.