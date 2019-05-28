Last Missouri Abortion Clinic Could Shutter As State Withholds Permit Renewal

The Missouri Department of Health is withholding a license renewal from the state’s only abortion clinic, a move that would effectively end abortions in the state should the provider lose its permit.

According to CBS News, the Health Department alerted the Planned Parenthood clinic to three issues with its license renewal. Planned Parenthood fixed two of them, but said it had no control over the third: making available doctors who provide services at the clinic, but are not its employees, for a department investigation into “deficient practices.”

Other clinics in Missouri shuttered after the state passed a new regulation requiring that clinics administer a pelvic exam via pill for women seeking abortions.

“When I say an unnecessary pelvic exam what I mean is that the state is forcing me to put my fingers in somebody’s vagina when it is totally medically irrelevant,” Dr. Colleen McNicholas, a Planned Parenthood doctor in Missouri, told CBS. “That is really bordering on harassment… I am really proud of our clinicians for taking a stand and saying you know we just won’t do that to patients.”

Planned Parenthood intends to sue the state if the clinic loses its license.