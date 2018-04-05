Latest
on June 28, 2016 in Washington, DC.
news

Police: Body Of CDC Employee Missing For 6 Weeks Found In Atlanta River

By Associated Press | April 5, 2018 12:57 pm
Director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tom Frieden addresses the media on the Ebola case in the U.S. at the Tom Harkin Global Communications Center on October 5, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. The first confirmed Ebola virus patient in the United States was staying with family members at The Ivy Apartment complex before being treated at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. State and local officials are working with federal officials to monitor other individuals that had contact with the confirmed patient.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images North America

ATLANTA (AP) — The body of an employee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who was reported missing more than six weeks ago has been found in an Atlanta river, police said Thursday.

Timothy Cunningham’s body was recovered by rescue workers in the Chattahoochee River in northwest Atlanta late Tuesday evening, Atlanta Police Department spokesman Carlos Campos said in an emailed news release.

No other details were immediately available. Police planned a news conference for Thursday afternoon.

Cunningham, 35, was an epidemiologist at the Atlanta-based federal agency. He disappeared Feb. 12. His family reported him missing on Feb. 16 after going to his home and finding his belongings and vehicle there.

Police previously had said they had no evidence of foul play but couldn’t rule it out. The civilian group Crime Stoppers offered a reward of up to $15,000 for information pointing to any criminal activity.

CDC officials said previously that reports Cunningham had been passed over for a promotion were incorrect. In a statement, the CDC said Cunningham received an “exceptional proficiency promotion” July 1 to the position of commander, an early promotion reflecting his excellence as an employee.

