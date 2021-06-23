Milley Rattles Gaetz While Blasting GOP’s ‘Critical Race Theory’ Bogeyman Du Jour

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) questions Judge Neil Gorsuch during the third day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, March 22, 2017 in Washington. Gorsuch was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left on the court by the February 2016 death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is swarmed by reporters as he leaves a meeting between a bipartisan group of Senators and White House officials as they attempt to come to a deal on the Biden administrations proposed infrastructure plan at the U.S. Capitol on June 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. After initial negotiations between the White House and Senate Republicans fell through a new bi partisan group of Senators came together with the hopes of reaching a deal for a much need infrastructure spending plan. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Joe Manchin
UNITED STATES - JUNE 23: General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testifies during the House Armed Services Committee hearing titled “The Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Budget Request from the Department of Defense,” in Rayburn Building on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
By
|
June 23, 2021 4:46 p.m.

Gen. Mark Milley, the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, defended teaching so-called “Critical Race Theory” to members of the military during a congressional hearing before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday.

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) yielded some of her time to Milley during the hearing so that the Joint Chiefs of Staff chair could respond to the GOP’s “Critical Race Theory” hysteria that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) had raised earlier in the hearing.

Milley fiercely defended the academic concept of Critical Race Theory, which is different from the caricature that conservatives have created. He argued that those in uniform should be “open-minded” as well as “widely read.”

“The United States military academy is a university,” Milley said. “And it is important that we train and understand … white rage. And I’m white, and I want to understand it.”

Milley then alluded to the deadly Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 that then-President Trump helped incite following his appearance at a “Stop the Steal Rally” when he urged a crowd of his supporters to “fight like hell” to overturn the election results on the day of the joint session of Congress certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

“What is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America? What caused that?” Milley said. “I want to find that out. I want to maintain an open mind here and I do want to analyze it.”

Milley stressed the importance for military leaders to understand Critical Race Theory academically, saying that he has read up on Mao Tse Tung, Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin.

“That doesn’t make me a communist. So what is wrong with … having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend?” Milley said.

Milley added that he finds fear-mongering surrounding the theory “offensive;” fear-mongering that has been seized on by the GOP as its latest culture war.

“I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military, our general officers … of being, quote, ‘woke,’ because we’re studying some theories that are out there,” Milley said, prompting Gaetz to visibly shake his head.

Milley’s remarks come amid right-wing outrage over “Critical Race Theory” — an academic and legal term that conservatives have appropriated and hijacked as part of the GOP’s culture wars.

Conservatives in recent weeks have attempted to make “Critical Race Theory” a national issue as pundits and right-wing pressure groups push for state legislatures to ban the concept from being taught in public schools. They’ve also fixated on the 1619 Project — a New York Times magazine effort attempting to reframe U.S. history around the consequences of slavery and the accomplishments of Black people. During his presidency, former President Trump raised the way in which America teaches race as a flashpoint grievance for Republicans in a since-rescinded executive order.

Watch Milley’s remarks below:

