U.S. Attorney John Durham, center, outside federal court in New Haven, Conn., after the sentencing of former Gov. John Rowland. Durham will continue as special counsel in the investigation of the origins of the Trump-Russia inquiry, but is being asked to resign as U.S. attorney. (Bob MacDonnell/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Durham Faces Total Loss In Likely Final Prosecution
Don’t Forget: Mike Lee Went To The Mat For The Fake Electors
Biden Promises To Sign Bill Restoring Roe In January If Democrats Win More Seats
Cop Bodycam Vids Reveal Disturbing Arrests From DeSantis’ Bogus Voter Fraud Force

Mike Lee Insists He Isn’t A ‘Bootlicker’ For MAGA During Debate

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - DECEMBER 4: U.S. President Donald Trump jokes with Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) as he speaks at the Rotunda of the Utah State Capitol on December 4, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Trump announced the r... SALT LAKE CITY, UT - DECEMBER 4: U.S. President Donald Trump jokes with Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) as he speaks at the Rotunda of the Utah State Capitol on December 4, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Trump announced the reduction in size of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments which were created by Presidents Obama and Clinton. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) MORE LESS
October 18, 2022 10:45 a.m.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), who enthusiastically participated in MAGAland’s 2020 election steal efforts, is absolutely not just an obedient footsoldier for ex-President Donald Trump, thank you very much.

That was the tone Lee struck as he attempted to distance himself from Trump during his first and only debate with independent challenger Evan McMullin on Monday night. While he has the incumbent advantage, Lee is locked in a dead heat with McCullin, who has proven himself to be a worthy challenger, collecting the support of moderate Republicans and Democrats after the Utah Democratic Party decided to not put anyone on the ballot this year.

“To suggest that I’m beholden to either party, that I’ve been a bootlicker for either party is folly,” Lee said during Monday’s debate. “And it’s contradicted by the plain facts.”

Yet there’s at least one plain fact that very much supports the notion that Lee has licked many a boot, specifically Trump’s: He actively worked to assist then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in the legal battles aiming to overturn Trump’s defeat to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Meadows’ text logs, which the ex-Trump official turned over to the House Jan. 6 Committee, revealed that Lee had offered his “unequivocal support for you to exhaust every legal and constitutional remedy at your disposal to restore Americans [sic] faith in our elections.”

But the texts showed more than just moral support from Lee: The senator had also tried to connect Trump to MAGA lawyer/conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell and John Eastman, the architect of the infamous fake Trump elector scheme.

And Lee had straight-up solicited plausible arguments from Meadows that the Utah Republican and his fellow GOP senators could use to justify objecting to certifying the election results.

“If you want senators to object, we need to hear from you on that ideally getting some guidance on what arguments to raise,” the Utah Republican, who ultimately did vote to certify Biden’s victory, wrote in December 2020.

Lee also worked to help Trump fend off a conviction in the Senate after the House impeached the then-president for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
