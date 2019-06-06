Everyone Is Mad At Mike Huckabee For Saying Merkel Felt ‘Awkward’ On D-Day

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) speculated that German chancellor Angela Merkel felt “awkward” during the D-Day commemoration with other world leaders.

Must have been an “awkward” moment for Angela Merkel to sit in ceremony as the Allies commemorated D-Day that broke the back of Nazi Germany. https://t.co/pnNGCoD3B0 — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 5, 2019

And Twitter did not like it.

Trump described white nationalists as “very fine people” and is currently keeping migrant children in detention camps and taking a way their legal rights whilst several have died in custody. Merkel happened to have grown up in Germany. It’s should only be awkward for one of them. https://t.co/3L1G7A0jB5 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 6, 2019

Merkel has been going to these events for years and accompanied President Obama to Buchenwald. She should be celebrated for her grace, her fidelity to the US alliance, and her defense of the values that the D-Day ceremony represents. https://t.co/yB9rySLamo — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 5, 2019

The dumbest and foulest tweet of the day is from @GovMikeHuckabee. Which is saying something. https://t.co/FwPMrupJs0 — Bret Stephens (@BretStephensNYT) June 6, 2019

well since she’s definitely not, and never was a Nazi and the war was 75years ago, and she’s honored the heroes of WWII since she became Chancelor- I think she’s good. Ding dong. — alyssa “activist witches 2020” mastromonaco (@AlyssaMastro44) June 6, 2019

Actually no. She’s a true leader and strong ally. Grew up under communism, broke the political glass ceiling in Germany and saw her nation united and democratic. Not comprehending any of this is why you’ll never be at such a ceremony: there’s no kids’ table for cornpone grifters. https://t.co/CSQYbPFXc7 — Mike Murphy (@murphymike) June 6, 2019

Merkel is with 15 other world leaders, including President Donald Trump, to celebrate D-Day’s anniversary in Portsmouth, England.