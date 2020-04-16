Latest
50 mins ago
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Signals He’ll Participate In Voting Case After Losing Election
DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 13: Colorado Governor Jared Polis briefs media on the state’s response to COVID-19 at the governor’s residence, at Boettcher Mansion, on April 13, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post)
1 hour ago
Jewish Colorado Gov Tears Up At Comparison Of COVID-19 Order To Nazi Germany
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 31: A ventilator and other hospital equipment is seen in an emergency field hospital to aid in the COVID-19 pandemic in Central Park on March 31, 2020 in New York, United States. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 40,000 lives and infecting hundreds of thousands more. (Photo by Misha Friedman/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Ventilators Aren’t Going to Cure COVID-19. Here’s What They Can Do.

Midwest Governors Team Up To Coordinate Reopening Guidelines

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the General Motors Detroit- Hamtramck assembly plant on January 27, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. - GM announced a $2.2 billion USD investment at its Detroit- Hamtramck assembly ... Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the General Motors Detroit- Hamtramck assembly plant on January 27, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. - GM announced a $2.2 billion USD investment at its Detroit- Hamtramck assembly plant to produce a variety of all-electric trucks and SUVs. GM's first all-electric truck will be a pickup with production scheduled to begin in late 2021. Detroit-Hamtramck will be GM's first fully-dedicated electric vehicle assembly plant. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 16, 2020 3:14 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Like their colleagues to the east and west, seven governors from the Midwest region announced Thursday that they are partnering up to coordinate guidelines on reopening the economies in their states. The move comes as President Trump is prepared to announce guidelines to begin reopening the economy at the end of the month.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D), Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine (R), Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D), Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) issued a statement Thursday announcing the joint effect to “safely reopen” their economies.

“We recognize that our economies are all reliant on each other, and we must work together to safely reopen them so hardworking people can get back to work and businesses can get back on their feet,” the governors said in a joint statement.

The move comes after governors from the East Coast states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Delaware and Massachusetts announced earlier this week a joint regional task force focused on reopening economies.

Shortly after East Coast states’ announcement, states on the West Coast such as Washington, Oregon and California also announced they would coordinate plans to reopen economies.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: