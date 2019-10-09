Latest
Where’s Mick? The COS’ Duck-And-Cover Response To Impeachment

October 9, 2019 7:29 am
Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney has been notably absent from TV screens and reports in these early days of impeachment, seemingly hiding out to survive the President’s mood swings.

According to a Politico report, Trump’s rejection of any war room or communication strategy has left his aides adrift, trying to stay out of the line of fire.

White House aides say that Mulvaney’s job is still likely safe, due to the impossibility of Trump managing to get another chief of staff on board amid the current turbulence.

There are also many chefs in the kitchen — with the likes of Rudy Giuliani and Jared Kushner taking an active role in impeachment response, Mulvaney has been largely sidelined.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)
