Latest
16 mins ago
Flynn Asks Appeals Court To Intervene As Judge Delays Dismissing Case
1 hour ago
Medical Journal Calls Out ‘Factually Incorrect’ WHO Letter From Trump
4 hours ago
Sen. Brown Presses Mnuchin, ‘How Many Workers Should Give Their Lives’ For The Dow?

Michigan Is Sending Applications For Mail-In Voting To All Voters Statewide

A recount of ballots cast in Oakland County, Michigan from the 2016 US presidential race are seen at the Oakland County Schools building on December 5, 2016 in Waterford, Michigan. (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
May 19, 2020 1:55 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced on Tuesday that the state government is sending all registered Michigan voters applications to mail in their ballots as a safety measure against COVID-19.

“By mailing applications, we have ensured that no Michigander has to choose between their health and their right to vote,” Benson said in a statement. “Voting by mail is easy, convenient, safe, and secure, and every voter in Michigan has the right to do it.”

The official pointed to how voter turnout doubled during the local elections on May 5 after all voters received absentee ballots under Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) orders.

“We know from the elections that took place this month that during the pandemic Michiganders want to safely vote,” Benson said.

The application is also available for download on the government’s site.

With in-person voting posing major risks of spreading COVID-19 at oft-crowded poll sites, lawmakers have taken steps to establish a vote-by-mail system as a safer alternative.

Some Republicans have pushed back against the efforts, claiming that mail-in voting leads to election fraud, a claim election experts dispute. Additionally, the five states that already have all-mail voting systems (Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah) have not reported any increase in voter fraud.

Regardless, President Donald Trump has loudly denounced voting by mail, even though he does it himself, saying that it “doesn’t work out well for Republicans” and falsely claimed the voting method is “corrupt.” He was furious when California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) issued an executive order to send mail-in ballots to all voters in his state over a week ago.

“These votes must not count. SCAM!” Trump tweeted.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30