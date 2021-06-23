Michigan GOP-Led Probe Finds No Evidence Supporting The Big Lie

An investigation spearheaded by Michigan Republican lawmakers did not find evidence supporting falsehoods of widespread fraud in the 2020 election that have been peddled by former President Trump.

A 55-page report by the GOP-led Michigan Senate Oversight Committee released Wednesday debunked efforts to delegitimize the election results in the battleground state.

“The Committee found no evidence of widespread or systemic fraud in Michigan’s prosecution of the 2020 election,” the report said.

“Citizens should be confident the results represent the true results of the ballots cast by the people of Michigan.”

The report also refutes false claims of dead voters as well as claims of voter turnout being more than 100 percent in any of the state’s precincts contributing to President Biden’s win. Additionally, it debunks talking points by Republicans who have pushed for an “audit” of election results in Michigan, which include baseless claims of voting machines manufactured by Dominion contributing to a “stolen” election.

Bogus claims of voting equipment leading to election fraud remain in Cheboygan, Michigan, a largely rural county of about 25,000 people where Trump won by 30 percentage points over Biden.

The Michigan Senate Oversight Committee’s report comes as the rural county has pushed to get its hands on its election machines requested state permission on Tuesday to launch an independent “audit” to probe whether “any unauthorized computer actually manipulated the actual presidential election vote tally.”

The Michigan Senate Oversight Committee began its election inquiry nearly eight months ago. The panel convened during a hearing held four days after Election Day last year, when major networks declared Biden’s election victory. The report was adopted by every Republican lawmaker in the committee during a Wednesday meeting, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The report by the oversight committee notes that it dedicated more than 28 hours of testimony from nearly 90 individuals over the course of nine committee hearings in the months following the 2020 election. The panel additionally reviewed thousands of pages of subpoenaed documents from government entities and conducted “countless reviews” of claims and concerns from Michigan residents.