Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) questions Judge Neil Gorsuch during the third day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, March 22, 2017 in Washington. Gorsuch was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left on the court by the February 2016 death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
1 hour ago ago
Whitehouse Apologizes For Failing To Acknowledge Beach Club’s Lack Of Diversity
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
2 hours ago ago
‘Utter Nonsense’: Judge Takes Aim At GOPers Who Downplayed Capitol Attack
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is swarmed by reporters as he leaves a meeting between a bipartisan group of Senators and White House officials as they attempt to come to a deal on the Biden administrations proposed infrastructure plan at the U.S. Capitol on June 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. After initial negotiations between the White House and Senate Republicans fell through a new bi partisan group of Senators came together with the hopes of reaching a deal for a much need infrastructure spending plan. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Joe Manchin
3 hours ago ago
Senators Acknowledge That Time Is Running Out For A Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Michigan GOP-Led Probe Finds No Evidence Supporting The Big Lie

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 04: A police officer stands at the entrance to the Detroit Department of Elections Central Counting Board of Voting absentee ballot counting center at TCF Center, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Detroit, MI. With the surge in vote by mail/absentee ballots, analysts cautioned it could take days to count all the ballots, leading some states to initially look like victories for President Trump only to later shift towards democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden.
A police officer stands at the entrance to the Detroit Department of Elections Central Counting Board of Voting absentee ballot counting center on November 4, 2020. (Getty Images)
By
|
June 23, 2021 1:17 p.m.

An investigation spearheaded by Michigan Republican lawmakers did not find evidence supporting falsehoods of widespread fraud in the 2020 election that have been peddled by former President Trump.

A 55-page report by the GOP-led Michigan Senate Oversight Committee released Wednesday debunked efforts to delegitimize the election results in the battleground state.

“The Committee found no evidence of widespread or systemic fraud in Michigan’s prosecution of the 2020 election,” the report said.

“Citizens should be confident the results represent the true results of the ballots cast by the people of Michigan.”

The report also refutes false claims of dead voters as well as claims of voter turnout being more than 100 percent in any of the state’s precincts contributing to President Biden’s win. Additionally, it debunks talking points by Republicans who have pushed for an “audit” of election results in Michigan, which include baseless claims of voting machines manufactured by Dominion contributing to a “stolen” election.

Bogus claims of voting equipment leading to election fraud remain in Cheboygan, Michigan, a largely rural county of about 25,000 people where Trump won by 30 percentage points over Biden.

The Michigan Senate Oversight Committee’s report comes as the rural county has pushed to get its hands on its election machines requested state permission on Tuesday to launch an independent “audit” to probe whether “any unauthorized computer actually manipulated the actual presidential election vote tally.”

The Michigan Senate Oversight Committee began its election inquiry nearly eight months ago. The panel convened during a hearing held four days after Election Day last year, when major networks declared Biden’s election victory. The report was adopted by every Republican lawmaker in the committee during a Wednesday meeting, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The report by the oversight committee notes that it dedicated more than 28 hours of testimony from nearly 90 individuals over the course of nine committee hearings in the months following the 2020 election. The panel additionally reviewed thousands of pages of subpoenaed documents from government entities and conducted “countless reviews” of claims and concerns from Michigan residents.

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: