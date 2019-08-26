MI City Council Candidate Withdraws From Campaign After Racist Comments

Jean Cramer, last week a candidate for the Marysville City Council in Michigan, has since withdrawn from the race following statements about wanting to keep the city “white.”

According to the Port Huron Times Herald, Cramer handed over her withdrawal to Mayor Dan Damman on Monday, though the lateness of the date means that her name will still remain on the ballot.

Damman’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Thursday during a candidate forum, Cramer shocked the room when she answered a diversity question with the assertion that she wants to “keep Marysville a white community as much as possible.”

After the forum, when given a chance to clean up her comments, she just expanded on the racist sentiment.

“(A) husband and wife need to be the same race. Same thing with kids,” she said. “That’s how it’s been from the beginning of, how can I say, when God created the heaven and the earth. He created Adam and Eve at the same time. But as far as me being against blacks, no I’m not.”