Michigan Lt. Guv Torches Trump As A ‘Liar Who Has Killed People, Straight Up’

Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist speaks to the audience attending the Democratic presidential debate at the Fox Theatre on July 31, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
September 14, 2020 8:00 a.m.

Michigan Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II (D) flayed President Donald Trump and his sluggish response to the COVID-19 pandemic over the weekend.

“Donald Trump is a liar who has killed people, straight up,” Gilchrist said during a virtual event with progressive Democrats on Saturday, per ClickOnDetroit.

The top Michigan official asserted the country “cannot afford another four years of this man at the helm.”

“There are literally millions of lives at stake,” said Gilchrist, who stated that 23 people in his life had died from the virus.

The lieutenant governor’s fiery comments come amid the scandal over revelations that Trump had told reporter Bob Woodward all the way back in early 2020 that COVID-19 was “deadly stuff” and privately admitted to purposefully “playing it down” in his public remarks on the virus.

There are 6.5 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and a death toll of nearly 200,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

