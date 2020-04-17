Michigan Gov: ‘Better To Be Six Feet Apart Right Now Than Six Feet Under’

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) dug in her heels on Friday on her stay-at-home order that has sparked protests from right-wingers in her state.

“You know, I can take it. If it makes people feel better to take their frustrations out on me, that’s fine,” she told “Good Morning America” anchor George Stephanopoulos. “All I ask is let’s not get overly political here. Let’s focus on the public health.”

The governor recognized that her order comes with a price as people get laid off and children are prevented from going to school, but also that the order was necessary to protect Michiganders from the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It’s better to be six feet apart right now than six feet under,” she said.

On Wednesday, a throng of right-wing protesters swarmed Lansing to protest against Whitmer, who has also been targeted by President Donald Trump. The mass demonstration was organized by Michigan Conservative Coalition and Michigan Freedom Fund, which has ties to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Several of the protestors waved pro-Trump and even Confederate flags, despite the clear fact that Michigan was never part of the Southern Confederacy.

Watch Whitmer below: