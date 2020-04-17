Michigan Gov: ‘Better To Be Six Feet Apart Right Now Than Six Feet Under’

Latest
DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 8: Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan democratic gubernatorial nominee, speaks with a reporter after a Democrat Unity Rally at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel August 7th, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Whitmer will face off against republican gubernatoral nominee Bill Schuette in November. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Gretchen Whitmer, then-Michigan Democratic gubernatorial nominee, speaks with a reporter after a Democrat Unity Rally on August 8, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
April 17, 2020 9:52 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) dug in her heels on Friday on her stay-at-home order that has sparked protests from right-wingers in her state.

“You know, I can take it. If it makes people feel better to take their frustrations out on me, that’s fine,” she told “Good Morning America” anchor George Stephanopoulos. “All I ask is let’s not get overly political here. Let’s focus on the public health.”

The governor recognized that her order comes with a price as people get laid off and children are prevented from going to school, but also that the order was necessary to protect Michiganders from the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It’s better to be six feet apart right now than six feet under,” she said.

On Wednesday, a throng of right-wing protesters swarmed Lansing to protest against Whitmer, who has also been targeted by President Donald Trump. The mass demonstration was organized by Michigan Conservative Coalition and Michigan Freedom Fund, which has ties to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Several of the protestors waved pro-Trump and even Confederate flags, despite the clear fact that Michigan was never part of the Southern Confederacy.

Watch Whitmer below:

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
