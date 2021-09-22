Latest
Michigan GOP Lawmaker Needs To Be Babysat At Work After Threatening His Ex

Republican Michigan state Rep. Steve Marino (photo illustration/Michigan House Republicans)
By
|
September 22, 2021 1:41 p.m.

32-year-old Michigan state Rep. Steve Marino (R) now has to be chaperoned at work after telling a fellow lawmaker he used to date that he was out to “destroy” her, prompting her to get a protective order.

In addition to telling House sergeants when he comes to the Capitol or House building, Marino also has to be escorted whenever he’s on the House floor or on the way to his office, Gideon D’Assandro, a spokesperson for House Speaker Jason Wentworth (R), told MLive.com.

Oh, and Marino also needs to keep himself at his desk, in the House Republican caucus room or the House floor.

The GOP lawmaker got slapped with the restrictions when 29-year-old state Rep. Mari Manoogian (D), who was in what she called a “volatile” a relationship with him for four months more than a year ago, got a protection order against him last week after he sent her threatening texts.

Marino told Manoogian that he hoped her “car explodes on the way in,” that it was his “life mission to destroy” her, and that she should “hide on the House floor,” according to court filings reported by the Detroit News.

“You’re truly the worst human being I’ve ever met,” Marino wrote. “I mean that with the utmost sincerity. Just a parasite.”

He accused Manoogian of “character assassination” last week when she came forward with her allegations.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
