Latest
1 hour ago
Justice Ginsburg Underwent 3-Week Radiation Treatment For Pancreatic Cancer
on August 4, 2018 in Lewis Center, Ohio.
3 hours ago
AZ College Prof Shows QAnon Video, Spouts Conspiracies During Class
3 hours ago
Breaking Down The Former Overstock CEO’s Frantic ‘Deep State’ Interview Marathon
news

Michigan City Council Candidate Wants To Keep Community White ‘As Possible’

Found Image Holdings Inc/Corbis Historical
By
August 23, 2019 11:16 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Jean Cramer, a candidate for the Marysville City Council in Michigan, sent shockwaves through a Thursday forum when she answered a question about diversity by saying that she wants to “keep Marysville a white community as much as possible.”

According to the Port Huron Times-Herald, the other candidates reacted viscerally, one citing her Syrian immigrant father.

“I don’t even know that I can talk yet, I’m so upset and shocked. My father was a hundred percent Syrian, and they owned the Lynwood Bar. It was a grocery store at that time. So basically, what you’ve said is that my father and his family had no business to be in this community,” said Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Hayman.

When given a chance to clean up her statements at the end of the forum, Cramer expanded on her racist remarks.

“As long as, how can I put this? What Kathy Hayman doesn’t know is that her family is in the wrong,” she told the Times-Herald. “(A) husband and wife need to be the same race. Same thing with kids. That’s how it’s been from the beginning of, how can I say, when God created the heaven and the earth. He created Adam and Eve at the same time. But as far as me being against blacks, no I’m not.”

Cramer was not able to be reached for comment.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: