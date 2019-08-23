Michigan City Council Candidate Wants To Keep Community White ‘As Possible’

Jean Cramer, a candidate for the Marysville City Council in Michigan, sent shockwaves through a Thursday forum when she answered a question about diversity by saying that she wants to “keep Marysville a white community as much as possible.”

According to the Port Huron Times-Herald, the other candidates reacted viscerally, one citing her Syrian immigrant father.

“I don’t even know that I can talk yet, I’m so upset and shocked. My father was a hundred percent Syrian, and they owned the Lynwood Bar. It was a grocery store at that time. So basically, what you’ve said is that my father and his family had no business to be in this community,” said Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Hayman.

When given a chance to clean up her statements at the end of the forum, Cramer expanded on her racist remarks.

“As long as, how can I put this? What Kathy Hayman doesn’t know is that her family is in the wrong,” she told the Times-Herald. “(A) husband and wife need to be the same race. Same thing with kids. That’s how it’s been from the beginning of, how can I say, when God created the heaven and the earth. He created Adam and Eve at the same time. But as far as me being against blacks, no I’m not.”

Cramer was not able to be reached for comment.