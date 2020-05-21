Latest
1 hour ago
MI AG: Trump Won’t Be Welcomed Back At Facilities If He Won’t Wear Mask

Attorney Dana Nessel, surrounded by her family, announces her bid for Michigan Attorney General in Braun Court Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press/TNS)
Attorney Dana Nessel, surrounded by her family, announces her bid for Michigan Attorney General in Braun Court Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
By
|
May 21, 2020 11:14 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is giving President Trump an ultimatum after issuing an open letter urging him to wear a face mask during his scheduled visit to a Ford plant outside of Detroit Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday evening, Nessel asked Trump in an open letter to comply with executive orders by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and Ford’s policy, which mandates masks in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. After writing that her office won’t stop the President from touring the Ford plant, Nessel argued that Trump has a “legal responsibility” to take precautions such as wearing a face mask during his visit.

Nessel doubled down on her request during an interview on CNN the next day, saying that if the President — who has repeatedly expressed reluctance toward wearing facial coverings — doesn’t comply, he won’t be welcomed back to enclosed facilities in her state.

“If we’ve learned nothing over the last several years of President Trump in the White House, it’s that he doesn’t have the same level of legal accountability as everybody else,” Nessel said on CNN. “Honestly, if he fails to wear a mask, he’s going to be asked not to return to any enclosed facilities inside our state.”

Nessel then added that the state may “take action” against any company or any facility that allows Trump to visit enclosed facilities and “puts our workers at risk,” which she said Michigan “simply can’t afford.”

Nessel’s remarks come a day after Trump gave a vague answer when asked whether he plans to wear a facial covering while visiting the Ford plant, saying “I don’t know” and that “it depends.”

Watch Nessel’s remarks below:

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
