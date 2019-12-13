Latest
36 mins ago
McConnell: Senate Position On Impeachment Will Be Identical To WH
1 hour ago
Report: Portion Of Military Aid At Heart Of Impeachment Still Hasn’t Gotten To Ukraine
1 hour ago
Due To Lingering Grudge, Trump Threatens To Boycott Debates

Michelle Obama Comes To Greta Thunberg’s Defense: ‘Don’t Let Anyone Dim Your Light’

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 29: Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to guests at the Obama Foundation Summit at Illinois Institute of Technology on October 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Summit is an annual e... CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 29: Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to guests at the Obama Foundation Summit at Illinois Institute of Technology on October 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Summit is an annual event hosted by the Obama Foundation. The 2019 theme is "Places Reveal Our Purpose". (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 13, 2019 9:37 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Not long after President Trump drew backlash for his Thursday morning tweet attacking Greta Thunberg for being named Time’s 2019 Person of the Year, former first lady Michelle Obama tweeted encouraging sentiments at the 16-year-old climate activist.Despite not directly mentioning Trump in her tweet, Obama urged Thunberg to not “let anyone dim your light” and to “ignore the doubters.”

Thunberg has yet to respond to the former first lady’s tweet.

On Thursday morning, the President accused Thunberg of having an “Anger Management problem” and mockingly suggested that she “go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend” in a tweet that was met with backlash.

Although Thunberg has not directly responded to Trump’s tweet, her Twitter bio appeared to mock the President’s attacks aimed at her as of Thursday morning.

“A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend,” Thunberg’s Twitter bio currently reads.

However, Thunberg instead appears to have focused her attention on the UK general election in a Thursday afternoon tweet where she said that “the politics needed don’t exist today.”

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: