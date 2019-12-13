Michelle Obama Comes To Greta Thunberg’s Defense: ‘Don’t Let Anyone Dim Your Light’

Not long after President Trump drew backlash for his Thursday morning tweet attacking Greta Thunberg for being named Time’s 2019 Person of the Year, former first lady Michelle Obama tweeted encouraging sentiments at the 16-year-old climate activist.Despite not directly mentioning Trump in her tweet, Obama urged Thunberg to not “let anyone dim your light” and to “ignore the doubters.”

.@GretaThunberg, don’t let anyone dim your light. Like the girls I’ve met in Vietnam and all over the world, you have so much to offer us all. Ignore the doubters and know that millions of people are cheering you on. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 13, 2019

Thunberg has yet to respond to the former first lady’s tweet.

On Thursday morning, the President accused Thunberg of having an “Anger Management problem” and mockingly suggested that she “go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend” in a tweet that was met with backlash.

Although Thunberg has not directly responded to Trump’s tweet, her Twitter bio appeared to mock the President’s attacks aimed at her as of Thursday morning.

“A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend,” Thunberg’s Twitter bio currently reads.

However, Thunberg instead appears to have focused her attention on the UK general election in a Thursday afternoon tweet where she said that “the politics needed don’t exist today.”