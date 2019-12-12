Greta Thunberg Claps Back At Trump After President’s Twitter Attack

President Trump clearly isn’t happy that he’s not Time’s Person of the Year again.

In a Thursday morning tweet, Trump attacked Time’s 2019 Person of the Year Greta Thunberg. The President accused the 16-year-old climate activist of having an “Anger Management problem” and mockingly suggested that she “go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Although Thunberg has yet to directly respond to Trump’s tweet, her Twitter bio appears to mock the President’s attacks toward her.

“A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend,” Thunberg’s Twitter bio currently reads as of Thursday morning.

This isn’t the first time Trump has made his obsession with Time’s Person of the Year known. Even before he was awarded the title in 2016 shortly after he won the election, fake 2009 Time covers depicting the President as the person of the year had been found at several at his golf clubs, and Trump had railed against Time’s decision in 2015 to award German Chancellor Angela Merkel the title for her leadership in the Greek debt crisis and European migrant crisis.

In 2017, Trump claimed that the magazine had called to inform him he would “PROBABLY” be named “Man (Person) of the Year” but that he turned it down, only for Time to respond that “the President is incorrect.”