Michael Flynn Lawyers: Judge Has ‘Hijacked’ Case In Asking For Rehearing

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s attorneys said in a court filing Monday that a federal judge had “hijacked” the case.

Flynn’s attorneys argued against District Judge Emmet Sullivan’s request that the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals reevaluate en banc whether he necessarily has to dismiss Flynn’s case — given that Flynn and the Department of Justice both agree on dropping the case.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in 2017 and affirmed his guilt twice in court. In June, two judges from a three-judge panel of the appeals court ordered Sullivan to dismiss the case.

“Judge Sullivan’s stubborn disagreement with the Government’s decision to dismiss the case does not confer the right to contest it himself or through his amicus,” Flynn’s attorneys wrote. “His actions smack of vindictive animus against General Flynn and judicial overreach that have no place in America’s justice system.”

Read Flynn’s attorneys’ filing below: