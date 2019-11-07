Latest
Michael Bloomberg Poised To File For Democratic Presidential Primary In Alabama

November 7, 2019 6:29 p.m.
Former New York City Mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg is expected to file to appear on Alabama’s presidential primary ballot for 2020, according to several reports on Thursday.

CNN and the New York Times reported that Bloomberg is filing in order to meet Alabama’s deadline on Friday to enter the primary race, though he has not made a final decision as to whether he will actually join the race.

According to the Times, the billionaire has sent staffers to Alabama to get the petition signatures needed to qualify for the state’s primary.

“We now need to finish the job and ensure that Trump is defeated, but Mike is increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well positioned to do that,” Howard Wolfson, one of Bloomberg’s advisers, told the Times.

