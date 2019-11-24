Michael Bloomberg Officially Crams Himself In The 2020 Presidential Race

Former New York City Mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg formally launched his presidential campaign on Sunday, making him the 18th candidate in the Democratic presidential primary.

“I’m running for president to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America,” Bloomberg tweeted. “I believe my unique set of experiences in business, government, and philanthropy will enable me to win and lead.”

The tweet included an announcement video and a link to Bloomberg’s campaign site, which described the billionaire as “a proven leader with an unmatched track record in business and government.”

“He can unite the Democratic Party, bridge partisan differences, and get Washington back to solving problems – and getting the big things done for Americans,” read the site’s description of Bloomberg.

Speculation of a potential Bloomberg bid for presidency arose in early November when he filed to appear on Alabama’s presidential primary ballot for 2020.

Bloomberg adviser told the New York Times at the time that the former mayor was “increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well positioned” to defeat President Donald Trump.

Bloomberg began his mayoral term in 2002 as a registered Republican, then left the party in 2007 and remained an independent through the rest of his tenure as mayor. He was succeeded in 2013 by current New York Bill de Blasio, who also ran in the 2020 primary race until he dropped out in September.