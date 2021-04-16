Latest
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 21: on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
56 mins ago ago
READ: Liberty Sues Jerry Falwell Jr. For Millions In Damages Over Granda Episode
UNITED STATES - JUNE 4: Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., chair of the House Republican Conference, conducts a news conference after a meeting off the onference in the Capitol Visitor Center on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 hours ago ago
GOPers Who Impeached Trump Now Pouring Tens Of Thousands Into Personal Security
2 hours ago ago
Defense Dept Confirms Video Of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Was Shot By Navy

Metal Guitarist Capitol Rioter Will Be First Insurrectionist To Reach Plea Deal With Gov’t

TOPSHOT - Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presiden... TOPSHOT - Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 16, 2021 12:45 p.m.

A metal guitarist will be the first defendant in the Capitol insurrection case to reach a plea deal with the government, one that includes cooperating with authorities.

In a previously unannounced hearing Friday, a federal judge acknowledged a plea agreement between prosecutors and Jon Schaffer of the metal band Iced Earth. 

On Friday morning, a court filing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia noted, “Plea Agreement Hearing set for 4/16/2021 at 11:00 AM via video conference before Judge Amit P. Mehta.” 

A criminal information document filed Tuesday lists two counts for Schafer: Obstructing an official proceeding, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon. The latter charge is refers to a canister of bear spray that Schafer brought with him to the attack. 

During Friday’s hearing, Judge Mehta discussed the terms of Schaffer’s plea agreement with him. The defendant acknowledged the terms in a series of brief answers. Then Schaffer said he was “guilty” of both counts against him. 

The plea deal itself had not been entered into Schaffer’s court docket on Friday morning. But according to several reports from journalists who heard the initial minutes of the hearing, the deal includes an agreement to cooperate with the government. 

The plea talks between Schafer — who wore a “Oath Keepers Lifetime Member” cap during the attack — and the government were seemingly disclosed by mistake when a court filing marked “UNDER SEAL” was posted on the public court docket earlier this month. 

In the filing, the government described a series of debrief interviews it had performed with Schaffer and noted, “the parties are currently engaged in good-faith plea negotiations, including discussions about the possibility of entering into a cooperation plea agreement aimed at resolving the matter short of indictment.” 

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: