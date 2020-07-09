Latest
8 mins ago
CDC Director Says Guidelines On Reopening Schools Won’t Change Despite Trump Complaints
35 mins ago
Trump Throws Fit Over SCOTUS Ruling On His Tax Returns
on December 22, 2017 in Washington, DC.
43 mins ago
SCOTUS: President Not A ‘King,’ Subject To Crim Investigations

Wooden Statue Of FLOTUS In Slovenia Removed After Being Set On Fire

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 07: First lady Melania Trump participates in an event with students, teachers and administrators about how to safely re-open schools during the novel coronavirus pandemic in the East Room at the... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 07: First lady Melania Trump participates in an event with students, teachers and administrators about how to safely re-open schools during the novel coronavirus pandemic in the East Room at the White House July 07, 2020 in Washington, DC. As the number of COVID-19 cases surge across southern states like Florida, Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina and Arizona, Trump joined with guests from across the country to discuss how to responsibly return to the classroom. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 9, 2020 11:35 a.m.

A wooden sculpture paying tribute to first lady Melania Trump near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, was removed after being burned to the ground last weekend.

Berlin-based American artist Brad Downey, who commissioned the sculpture, told Reuters that he ordered the now scorched sculpture to be removed after police notified him it was set on fire on July 5 — a year after its unveiling.

“I want to know why they did it,” Downey, who had hoped the statue would spark discussion by highlighting how the first lady came to the U.S. as an immigrant but married a president who champions hardline immigration policies.

Downey told Reuters that he filed a police report and would like to interview the people who burned the sculpture for a film that he plans to feature in an exhibition in Slovenia in September.

The burning and removal of the wooden statue honoring the first lady comes on the heels of President Trump’s recent efforts to protect Confederate monuments and statues. Last month he signed an executive order to push the prosecution of those who vandalize monuments, as the movement to topple Confederate statues in the wake of George Floyd’s death grows across the U.S.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30