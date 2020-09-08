Melania Trump’s Remodeled Rose Garden Is Already Crumbling

Less than three weeks after it was debuted, First Lady Melania Trump’s Rose Garden renovation at the White House is reportedly falling apart.

According to CNN, there are “issues with water drainage” and “some minor complications with updated construction” at the iconic garden, requiring new repairs.

During Trump’s Republican National Convention (RNC) speech in the garden, the lack of drainage caused the ground to become too muddy to hold the 75 guests at the event without putting down artificial grass, CNN reported.

The first lady unveiled the new garden on August 22 with a private celebration. The revamp was reportedly funded through private donations rather than taxpayer dollars.