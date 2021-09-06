Melania Trump Has ‘No Interest’ In Her Husband Running For POTUS Again

Former first lady Melania Trump is reportedly apathetic about her husband potentially launching another presidential run in 2024, according to CNN.

On Monday, CNN White House correspondent Kate Bennett reported that people in the former first lady’s life believe that her time in the White House is a “chapter in life that’s over.”

“She’s not the most enthusiastic political spouse that American politics has ever seen. It’s not super unusual, I think, that she isn’t interested in really picking up the mantle here and going back for a second round,” Bennett said. “People I spoke to who know her very much think that was a chapter in her life that’s over, it’s private, she wants to return to her private world.”

After Bennett pointed out that Trump turned down requests from her husband’s 2016 campaign, she went on to report that the former first lady thinks all the talk about her husband launching a 2024 run is “just talk.”

“People I spoke with know that she is sort of allowing Donald Trump to have his political ambitions again,” Bennett said. “Their lives are independent, always have been, but they do come together, they do discuss things, she does give her opinion. But I think she has established she is independent, she is private, she has not utilized the platform of first lady that her predecessors have.”

Bennett pointed out that Melania Trump hasn’t followed the usual route of former first ladies who have established offices and foundations inspired by causes that they undertook during their time in the White House.

“Melania Trump really hasn’t done any of that and I think that’s a signal to really show just how disinterested she is in becoming another second term first lady,” Bennett said.

During her time as first lady, Melania Trump largely stood on the sidelines. Occasionally, the then-first lady would face criticism for her fashion choices or other decisions that included her overhaul of the White House Rose Garden.

In 2018, she told ABC News in an interview that she “could say I’m the most bullied person on the world.”

“One of them. If you really see what people saying about me,” the then-first lady said during a 2018 interview with ABC News.

Watch the CNN report below: