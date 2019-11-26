Melania Trump Booed At Youth Opioid Summit In Baltimore

First lady Melania Trump was met with boos during and after her speech at the B’more Youth Summit in Baltimore discussing opioid abuse.

According to a White House pool report Tuesday morning, the first lady was “greeted with some cheers but also a resounding chorus of loud boos” for about one minute at approximately 11:25 a.m.

For the first two minutes of her speech, there was reportedly more talking over her remarks. The pool report also noted that even when the talking had died down, there was “still a lot of audience noise” in the background and the first lady still continued talking.

The pool report also mentioned that her speech lasted about five minutes and that “she was booed again as she completed her remarks and left the stage.”

Watch a clip from the event below: