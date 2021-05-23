Latest
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez looks on at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Miami-Dade County Auditorium in Miami on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS)
17 hours ago ago
GOP Rep’s Top Aide Alerted Police Ahead Of Riot About Comments Overheard In Hotel Lobby
20 hours ago ago
CNN Dismisses Santorum After Botched Cleanup Of Remarks About Native Americans
1 day ago ago
CNN: Gaetz’s Ex-Girlfriend To Cooperate With Feds In Sex Trafficking Probe

‘Beyond Reprehensible’: GOP Rep Slams Greene For Comparing Mask Policy To Holocaust

UNITED STATES - MAY 14: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to reporters about her recent interaction with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., as she leaves the Capitol after the last vote of the week on Friday,... UNITED STATES - MAY 14: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to reporters about her recent interaction with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., as she leaves the Capitol after the last vote of the week on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 23, 2021 11:19 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) on Sunday took aim at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in response to her incendiary remarks comparing the House’s mask policy to the Holocaust.

During an interview on Real America’s Voice on Friday, Greene complained about the House’s mandatory mask mandate on the floor and equated the policy to the mistreatment of Jews during the Holocaust.

“You know, we can look back at a time in history when people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany,” Greene said. “And this is exactly the type of abuse that (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

Greene, who has come under fire for her remarks, also accused Pelosi of being “mentally ill” for keeping the House’s mask requirement in place during the interview.

Appearing on CNN on Sunday, Meijer added to the growing outcry against Greene’s comments, calling his colleague’s remarks “beyond reprehensible.”

“Any comparisons to the Holocaust, it’s beyond reprehensible. This is, I don’t even have words to describe how disappointing it is to see this hyperbolic speech that frankly amps up and plays into a lot of the antisemitism that we’ve been seeing in our society today,” Meijer said, pointing to recent anti-Semitic attacks in New York and Los Angeles amid the latest Israel-Palestinian conflict.

“I do condemn that in the strongest terms, there’s no excuse for that,” Meijer said, before arguing that “the most far-fetched, the most attention-seeking message” is “taking up the oxygen” on policy discussions that should be prioritized.

“That’s not where our conversation is — it gets distracted by personalities,” Meijer said. “It gets distracted by everything that is ultimately of very little substance, but has influence on the body politics.”

Meijer’s remarks come a day after Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) — who was ousted as the No. 3 Republican after Greene and other House Republicans pushed for her ouster for refusing to bend to the will of former President Trump — tweeted that Greene’s remarks are “evil lunacy.”

Greene issued her incendiary remarks amid some House Republicans refusing to adhere to mask the chamber’s mask policy. Democrats have argued that the mask requirement should stay due to a number of House Republicans refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Watch Meijer’s remarks below:

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: