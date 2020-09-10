Latest
12 mins ago
GOP’s Skinny COVID Relief Bill Fails, Another Indicator Of Bleak Outlook For Economic Help
on April 29, 2010 in Phoenix, Arizona.
28 mins ago
Sher-Yiff Arpiao Duped Into Cheering On A Furry Convention: ‘I Love All Animals’
BEDFORD, NH - FEBRUARY 9: Voters head to the polling booths inside the Bedford High school, February 9, 2016 in Bedford, New Hampshire. (Photos by Charles Ommanney/The Washington Post)
3 hours ago
Voter Casts Ballot Topless After Being Told Her Anti-Trump Shirt Was Illegal At Polling Place

Meadows: I ‘Would Not Have Recommended’ Giving Woodward So Much Trump Access

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks during a briefing in the James S. Brady Briefing Room at the White House on Friday, July 31, 2020. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
By
|
September 10, 2020 10:16 a.m.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows asserted on Wednesday night that allowing Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward to speak to President Donald Trump, who subsequently told the reporter he was downplaying COVID-19 on purpose, was probably not a good idea.

During an interview on Fox News, Meadows said he was “not surprised” Trump spoke to Woodward as the journalist was writing a new book about the President titled “Rage.”

“Honestly, his access to the White House is probably something that I would not have recommended had I been in the chief of staff role very early on,” Meadows said of Woodward.

The interviews were held back when Mick Mulvaney was Trump’s acting chief of staff and Meadows was still a GOP congressman representing North Carolina. Meadows did not assume his new role until March 31 this year, about two weeks after Trump told Woodward that he “wanted to always play it down” regarding COVID-19 even though he privately acknowledged the major threat the virus posed to the country.

Yet Meadows praised Trump on Wednesday for being “willing to talk to anybody about any subject no matter how difficult” and “making sure the American people stay informed.”

Watch the White House official below:

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30