Meadows May Be Auditioning To Be Chief Of Staff As Trump Cools On Mulvaney

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) has been spending an awful lot of time with President Donald Trump lately, sparking speculation that he’s angling for Mick Mulvaney’s acting chief of staff job.

According to the Washington Examiner, Meadows has recently traveled with Trump to New York and Kentucky, two trips to which he had no personal connection.

Meadows has also really been putting his shoulder into delegitimizing the impeachment inquiry, delivering the bombastic cable news performances Trump so loves.

Trump is also rumored to be souring on Mulvaney, ever since the acting chief of staff gave a less than satisfactory performance at a press conference last month. Mulvaney has also been increasingly implicated in the Ukraine pressure campaign as more witnesses testify.