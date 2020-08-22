Latest
53 mins ago
Court To Hear Trump’s Bid To Delay Financial Records Subpoena On Sept. 1
on May 22, 2018 in Prague, Czech Republic.
18 hours ago
Report: Bannon Claims He’s Been Talking To Trump In Recent Months
19 hours ago
ICYMI: Your TPM Weekend News Roundup

McSally Suggests That Supporters ‘Fast A Meal’ To Come Up With Funds For Her Campaign

on April 4, 2017 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 04: House Homeland Security Committee's Border and Maritime Security Subcommittee Chairwoman Martha McSally (R-AZ) arrives for a hearing in the House Visitors Center at the U.S. Capitol April ... WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 04: House Homeland Security Committee's Border and Maritime Security Subcommittee Chairwoman Martha McSally (R-AZ) arrives for a hearing in the House Visitors Center at the U.S. Capitol April 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. The heard testimony about the Department of Homeland Security's new Border Security Task Forces. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 22, 2020 11:54 a.m.

Arizona Sen. Martha McSally (R) who is trailing in polls behind a Democratic challenger, recently told supporters to “fast a meal” and donate those funds to her campaign. 

In an audio recording obtained by Arizona’s Family, the Republican senator who was endorsed by Trump, explained to her audience that more money would be needed to defeat her opponent Mark Kelly whose fundraising efforts have slotted him above her.

“We’re doing our part to catch up, you know, to get our message out. But it takes resources. So, anybody can give, I’m not ashamed to ask, to invest,” McSally pleaded at a recent campaign in northern Arizona. “If you can give a dollar, five dollars, if you can fast a meal and give what that would be.” 

Although she has been a top fundraiser among GOP peers, McSally’s $11 million in cash is still just about half the size of Kelly’s $21 million.

McSally’s comments come as many Americans continue to struggle under the financial duress of a COVID-19 economy that has shattered their livelihood.

McSally’s campaign has said the suggestion to skip a meal was a joke.

Caroline Anderegg, a McSally campaign spokeswoman shrugged pushback, calling it a “dumb, non-story” about a candidate. Anderegg told the Arizona Republic that it was “disgusting” that the Senator’s comments were being used to launch “a misleading character assassination.”

“Martha has written checks to people on her block that can’t afford their groceries,” Anderegg said.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30