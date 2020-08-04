McEnany Touts TV Ratings Of Trump’s Dumpster Fire Press Briefings As COVID Cases Rise

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany portrayed President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 press briefings, which have consisted of him preemptively trying to delegitimize his potential defeat in the November elections and endorsing doctors who believe alien DNA is being used to make medicine, as a success story on Monday night.

“I don’t think the President needs the media,” Fox News host Sean Hannity said of Trump, who whines about the media’s coverage of him on the regular. “And I think the minute that he’s gone, they’re out of business.”

“That’s exactly right,” McEnany replied. “If you look at his ratings at these coronavirus press briefings, the American people tune in because they want to hear from the President unfiltered.”

She praised Trump’s performances at the briefings, saying “it’s him at his best.”

“The American people recognize it,” McEnany added.

During the press briefings, Trump has provided little to no specific information on how his administration will curb the escalating number of COVID-19 cases in multiple states, insisting instead that the pandemic is under control and that schools ought to reopen.

