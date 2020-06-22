Latest
10 mins ago
SHS Joins In On Bashing Bolton By Accusing Him Of Being ‘Drunk On Power’
10 mins ago
Nigel Farage Scores Entry To US For Trump’s Rally Under ‘National Interest’ Allowance
1 hour ago
TN Paper Apologizes For Doomsday Ad Claiming ‘Islam’ Will Detonate Nuke In Nashville

McEnany Insists That Trump ‘Was Not Angry At All’ About Low Rally Turnout

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 17: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany listens during a news briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House June 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. McEnany held a news br... WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 17: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany listens during a news briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House June 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. McEnany held a news briefing to answer questions from members of the press. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 22, 2020 11:26 a.m.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted on Monday that President Trump was “quite energized” in spite of an attendance flop at his supposedly highly anticipated reelection rally Saturday in Tulsa.

“The president was not angry at all,” McEnany said when asked if President Trump was upset when he saw how few people showed up at the rally. “The president was quite energized. I was with him after the rally —  it was a huge success.” 

While McEnany did not comment directly on the attendance reports from the Tulsa Fire Department, which said that fewer than 6,500 people came out to the rally, she said Trump’s speech got “rave reviews” and he was “in good spirits.”

The rally ultimately did not deliver on earlier claims by the Trump campaign that the president’s supporters were eagerly jumping at the chance to attend the first of his rallies as he begins in-person campaigning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale at one point bragged that upwards of one million tickets had been requested. There was talk that the BOK Center, which only holds about 20,000 seats, would open into an overflow area outdoors so as not to disappoint anyone who couldn’t make it inside. But Saturday’s event reflected quite a different reality as Trump began his speech to a much more modest audience that filled less than half of the arena.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30