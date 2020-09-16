McEnany Tells Reporter To ‘Join Us’ At WH If They Want To Know About Trump’s Health Care Plan So Bad

You want to know what President Donald Trump’s plan for “very good” health care is? Sorry, you’ll need to get hired at the White House for that kind of information.

During a White House press briefing on Wednesday, CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins asked White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany who was involved in the health care plan Trump touted without providing details during a town hall the night before.

McEnany told Collins that the plan was being formulated by “multiple stakeholders here at the White House who work on policies.”

The Trump official grew irritated when Collins pressed her on who exactly was working on it given that top health officials, including Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield, had testified earlier that day that they’d never heard of any new health care plan by the President.

“I’m not going give you readout of what our health care plan looks like and who’s working on it,” McEnany snapped. “If you want to know, come work here at the White House.”

“I just wanted to know who’s working on it,” the reporter replied.

McEnany said again that the people behind the plan were “stakeholders here in the White House.”

“And if you want more, come join us here,” the White House official repeated.

Watch McEnany below: