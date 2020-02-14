Latest
McConnell Urges Trump To Listen To Bill Barr And Cool It On The Tweets

President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) make their way to a Senate Republican policy lunch at the US Capitol on May 15, 2018. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
February 14, 2020 10:18 a.m.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on Thursday night that President Donald Trump should lay off on tweeting his opinions about criminal cases after Attorney General Bill Barr said it’s “impossible” to do his job with Trump’s commentary in the background.

“Maybe the President should listen to the attorney general,” McConnell said during an interview with Fox News host Bret Baier.

“Do you think the tweet about his opinion on the Roger Stone sentencing recommendations is inappropriate political interference?” Baier asked.

“Well the attorney general has said it’s making it difficult to do his job,” the Republican leader replied. “I think the President ought to listen to the attorney general, who’s an outstanding law enforcement officer.”

McConnell, who fought tooth and nail to rush through Trump’s impeachment trial and acquit him as quickly as possible, said he wasn’t concerned about Trump politicizing the Justice Department, and that he has “confidence” in Barr.

“I think the President will listen to him,” McConnell said.

The morning after McConnell’s interview, Trump tweeted that he has the “legal right” to interfere in a criminal case as President if he wants to.

Watch the Senate majority leader below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
