McConnell Boosts Esper As He Comes Under Fire At WH For Breaking With Trump

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, speaks to reporters after leaving the Senate floor following a failed attempt to add an additional $250 billion to small business coronavirus relief funds, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, April 9, 2020.
June 4, 2020 12:14 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is throwing his support behind Defense Secretary Mark Esper amid reports that the White House is “not happy” after Esper broke with President Trump by opposing invoking the Insurrection Act to quell protests.

In Thursday morning tweets, McConnell praised both Esper and Attorney General Bill Barr for their “dedicated work at this difficult time.” McConnell added that he is glad the President “assembled such an impressive team.”

McConnell’s tweets come a day after Esper contradicted Trump’s call for governors to “dominate” protesters by activating the National Guard to quell nationwide protests and unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s death. During a Wednesday press conference, Esper argued that active duty forces should only be used in a law enforcement role as a “last resort.”

Hours after Esper delivered his remarks, CNN and Axios reported that Trump and other top officials were “not happy” with Esper following his remarks, which officials claim they didn’t get a heads up on. According to CNN, Trump has privately fumed over his frustrations with his defense secretary during a recent weekend at Camp David.

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
REJOIN FOR JUST $30