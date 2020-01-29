Latest
McConnell Tells GOP Senators There Aren't Enough Votes To Block Witnesses Yet

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2019 -- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reacts at a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., the United States, on Dec. 17, 2019. Mitch McConnell on Tuesday refused Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer's framework on impeachment trial including testimony from four former and current White House senior officials, signaling that he wants the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump to mirror that of Bill Clinton. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) reacts at a press conference on Capitol Hill on Dec. 17, 2019. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Ting Shen via Getty Images)
January 29, 2020 7:54 a.m.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told his GOP caucus on Tuesday that he doesn’t have the votes needed to block witnesses from the impeachment trial at the moment, according to multiple reports.

Fox News, the Washington Post, CNN, and the Wall Street Journal reported that McConnell broke the news to his fellow Republican senators during a private meeting.

However, several senators reportedly haven’t made up their minds yet, still leaving open the possibility of McConnell quashing Democrats’ efforts to have key witnesses, such as former National Security Adviser John Bolton, testify.

An unnamed Trump administration official told the Wall Street Journal that the White House is “still in the game” and hasn’t given up on the fight against witnesses.

After the New York Times reported on several of Bolton’s damning accounts in his unpublished manuscript, including one in which President Donald Trump explicitly tied Ukraine military aid to assistance with an investigation into Joe Biden, Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Susan Collins (R-ME) expressed support for allowing Bolton to testify.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
